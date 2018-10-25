Snap & Learn in The Median

THE growth of photography enthusiasts is very much evident especially with the millennials’ passion to share their visual crafts on social media.

Furthermore, millennials begin to invest on the excellent aesthetics and composition of their photos to keep up with an identity or to just follow how their favorite influencers are doing online.

Being a millennial brand, The Median has this wave all figured out.

Thus, The Median presents “Snap & Learn,” a photography workshop created to bring together all photography enthusiasts, aspiring and amateurs.

This will take place at The Median Showroom, Salinas Drive in Lahug Cebu City tomorrow, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Witness Cebu’s very own legendary photographer Ted Madamba share his photography tips, stories behind some of his best photos, as well as his mastery in the art of photography which he gained over the past two decades.

Get inspired by one of the top influencers from Cebu, Doyzkie Buenaviaje as he gives hacks on taking good photos with mobile phones, improving photos through available photo editors and applications, and guidelines on planning and improving one’s Instagram feed.

Registration fee is only P500 inclusive of snacks and refreshments, freebies from sponsors, and an entry to join and win cool prizes from the mentors.