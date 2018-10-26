Habal-habal driver shot dead in Mandaue

A habal-habal driver was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle riding assailants aling CD Seno St., Mandaue City around on October 26, Friday afternoon.

Based on his identification card, the victim was Victor Balaba, a resident of Villa Manga in Barangay Opao who sustained multiple gunshot wounds on his body.

Police are now on a hot pursuit operation and also conducting an investigation to determine the motive behind the attack.