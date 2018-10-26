UC breaks UV’s heart, wins first title in 10 years

After a long 10-year wait, the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters scaled the mountaintop to become the new high school champions after they knocked off the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, 83-81, in Game 2 to complete a sweep of the Cesafi finals series on Friday night at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Baby Webmasters more than earned the right to sit on the throne as they got clutch baskets from Marc Delgado and Isaiah Blanco, the son of Cebuano basketball great Dondon Hontiveros to put away the Baby Lancers.

The last time UC held the high school title was in 2008 when current Talk N Text star Roger Ray Pogoy still held court.

Jan Ranido, who was named Finals MVP, had 20 points, three assists and two steals for UC.

UV got 20 points and 16 boards from Joshua Yerro.