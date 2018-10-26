PSDL games resume today

THE 9TH Private Schools Developmental League (PSDL) Basketball continues today in two seperate venues, the Cebu Cherish School, Inc. (CCSI) Gym and the PAREF Springdale School Gym.

At the CCSI, seven games will be played headed by the match between the Divine Life Institute of Cebu (DLIC) and Benthel Asia School of Technology in the 18-Under category.

The other games at the CCSI are: BAST vs. Mandaue Christian School (MCS) in the 16-Under; DLIC vs Monterey in the 12-Under; DLIC vs. Monterey in the 16-Under; Mt. Olive School of the Philippines (MOSP) vs. Salazar College of Science and Institute of Technology (SCSIT) in the 12-Under; San Isidro Parish School (SIPS) vs. MOSP in the 14-Under; and SIPS vs. Academia del Christifidelis in the 12-Under.

The matches start at 8 a.m.

The bouts between PAREF and Centre for International Education (CIE) (U18); CIE and SCSIT (U16); St. Louis College Cebu (SLCC) and St. Joseph Academy (SJA) (U16); SLCC and Nissi (U14); PAREF and Nissi (U12); SLCC and Soreto B. Cabahug (SBC)- Forum (U18) will be played at the PAREF Springdale School Gym.