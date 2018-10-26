CHR-7 to probe death of 2 ‘carnappers’

THE Commission on Human Rights in Central Visayas (CHR-7) will conduct an investigation on the death of two persons whose bodies were found by the roadside in Barangay Campo, Toledo City, after they were released from police custody.

CHR-7 Chief Investigator Leo Villarino said there were accusations that policemen may have a hand in the killing of Jonel Abatayo, 23; and Abelardo Salumag, 44.

“We need to look into these accusations. An investigation has to be done,” he said in an interview on Friday.

The two victims, who were both residents of Talisay City, were arrested last Sunday for purportedly stealing a motorcycle in Lapu-Lapu City.

The owner of the vehicle, however, opted not to file a case against them, prompting the police to release the suspects last Wednesday morning.

But a day after, their bullet-riddled bodies were found in Toledo City.

Jonel’s mother Evelyn surmised that the police had something to do with the killing.

In an interview, she said she will ask the CHR-7 to probe the incident.

Villarino said he hoped to meet the victims’ families next week so that the investigation can formally start.

“There’s an allegation so we have to investigate,” he said.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas, denied insinuations that policemen were behind the killing of the two suspects.

He, however, said that they are open to any investigation.

Based on their probe, Sinas said the two suspects were involved in illegal drugs and were members of a carnapping syndicate in Metro Cebu.

“One of them reportedly failed to transmit proceeds of their illegal transactions. Maybe, members of the syndicate got back at them,” Sinas said.