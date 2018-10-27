Poe to file resolution for inquiry into Cebu killings

Senator Grace Poe says she will file a resolution on Monday calling for a senate inquiry into the recent spate of killings in Cebu.

“I’m also curious about that kasi I’ve heard it happens almost daily,” Poe, vice chair of the Senate Committee on Public Order, said.

Poe was in Cebu yesterday to attend the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement between the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC) and the Barug Alang sa Kauswagan ug Demokrasya (Bakud).

The senator said that while critics of the administration blame the killings on the war against drugs, “there are different sides of story and we cannot just blame it to some particular reason.”

She urged the police to maximize efforts in solving the killings to ensure public safety.

“The important thing is that the institution is strong. I hope the police will be able to investigate with impartiality and whatever the result, I hope it will go to the process of litigation and justice,” Poe said.

She said unsolved cases of killings may prompt even more violence since the lack of punished criminals may give confidence to wrongdoers.

“I will certainly file an inquiry to look into the spate of killings in Cebu. That will be submitted to the committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs and I being the vice chairman, will take an active role in that public hearing,” said Poe.

Gov. Hilario Davide had already expressed willingness to host a senate hearing in Cebu regarding the spate of killings and initially offered the Capitol Social Hall as venue.

Meanwhile, the Commission on Human Rights in Central Visayas (CHR-7) said the legislative inquiry would be an opportunity for their sentiments to be heard by the lawmakers.

“We welcome that senate investigation. It will be an opportunity for us to inform the Senate unsay panghitabo sa (what happened in) Cebu and it will be an equal opportunity for the police to tell or give their side,” said Leo Villarino, chief investigator of CHR-7.

Villarino added that the police participation in the inquiry will also be a standing factor in the investigation.

“Kon mo-conduct ang Senate og (If the Senate will be conducting an) investigation and they will cooperate, then what is the reason why they will not be cooperating with CHR?” said Villarino.