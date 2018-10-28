Two collared in Inayawan buy-bust

Two persons were arrested in separate drug buy-bust operations conducted by the Pardo police station in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City on Sunday morning (October 28).

Arrested were Mary Joy Aro, 37, a resident of Sitio Plus in the same barangay; and Rolando Ocampo, 37.

Cheif Insp.Regino Maramag, precinct commander of Pardo Police, said that they had difficulty in arresting Aro because she kept on transferring from one place to another.

Aro in an interview admitted that she engaged in drug dealing.

Police seized suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P232,000 from the arrested persons.