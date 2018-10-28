USJ-R cops third place in Cesafi boys volleyball

“It could’ve been better,” University of San Jose- Recoletos (USJ-R) boys Volleyball head coach Roldan Potot told Cebu Daily News right after they claimed the third place in the 2018 Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) boys volleyball tournament, Sunday, October 28 at the University of San Carlos (USC) gym in Sanciangko, Cebu City.

The Baby Jaguars defeated the Southwestern University (SWU)- Phinma, 25-20, 25-27, 25-21, in their battle-for-third.

Even with the win, Potot still couldn’t recover from their loss during the last game of the semifinals to the defending champion USC last Saturday, October 27, at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

It was that loss that dropped them from the top of the standings to the third spot via quotient system which was used to break their tie with USC and University of Southern Philippines Foundation.

“Our roster is very strong, the players are talented, skill-wise, as well as their individual performances are good,” Potot said. “It was the lack of determination that dragged them down,” he added.