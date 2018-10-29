Gaisano main branches 4-day Halloween Sale with Mark Neumann

Budget-conscious shoppers are in for a ride in the four-day Halloween Sale at Gaisano Main and its branches, namely: Gaisano Country Mall, Gaisano Balamban, Gaisano Bogo and Gaisano Moalboal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2. Unimaginably big discounts and giveaways await every customer in the abovementioned malls. At the same time, a Trick or Treat entertainment package is in store for children on Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. On that same date also, the biggest raffle promo, “A Million Thanks” Raffle Promo, will be launched where millions worth of prizes await the lucky patrons including three brand new Mazda3 Skyactiv cars and home appliances. At the same event, good-looking and popular actor Mark Neuman will personally entertain shoppers and guests at the Gaisano Country Mall parking area the 7 p.m. Make your Halloween this year exciting and fun. Be part of the Gaisano Halloween event!