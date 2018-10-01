Parklane expands to Anda, Bohol

The Management of Cebu Parklane International Hotel, a Cebuano brand, announces its expansion to Anda in the beautiful ecotourism island of Bohol, through the opening of a resort with a distinctly local feel.

Parklane East Coast Resort and Spa held its groundbreaking ceremony last Friday, October 19, 2018 in Candabong, Anda, Bohol, making it the first Cebu-based hospitality company to develop a 68-room modern paradise resort in the area.

The momentous event was graced by no less than several of Anda, Bohol’s key people such as Honorable Mayor Angelina Simacio, Mr. Rouvien de Guzman, Anda Tourism Officer, barangay officials, representatives of the local police as well as Cebu Parklane’s Management headed by Mr. Basil Ting, Parklane President and Board of Director, Ms. Cenelyn Manguilimotan, General Manager, Engineer Neil Rom, Architect Rodney Co and Mr. Lucky Daven Lim, Parklane East Coast Resort and Spa Manager.

Currently having eleven (11) villas, Parklane East Coast Resort and Spa will have an additional two-storey building which will house 60 new modern, contemporary rooms, five swimming pools, and other state of the art facilities such as function rooms that can cater up to 400 guests for corporate functions and destination weddings, botanical gardens and sanctuary, recreational facilities, a sea-view fitness, spa and massage center. The resort will also offer aqua sports such as scuba diving and snorkeling and island tours to ensure guests of a unique and distinct tropical experience.

Projected to be fully operational by the last quarter of 2019, Parklane East Coast Resort and Spa is promising to offer high-end quality service with a distinctly local experience to all of its valued guests.

Cebu Parklane International Hotel has always been known for its continuing thrust to be a hotel that strongly stands for Cebu. This time, as the brand crosses borders, Parklane East Coast Resort and Spa will proudly represent Bohol and its rich culture, scenic ecotourism sites and the hospitality and service that is distinctly Bol-anon. Parklane East Coast Resort and Spa is a new tourist destination will take you across shores to ultimately discover the magic of the sea, the mystics of Anda and the unending beauty of nature all in one place.

For room reservations, kindly contact us at (+63) 928 762 8730 or email us at parklaneeastcoast@parklanehotel.com.ph.