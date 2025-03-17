menu
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
search
search
What's Up!

Newly Appointed PRO7 PNP Director BGen. Redrico A. Maranan pledges full support against illegal LPG operations

- March 17, 2025

Cebu City – March 10, 2025 – Brigadier General Redrico A. Maranan, the newly appointed director of the Police Regional Office 7 (PRO7), has pledged his full support in the fight against illegal liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) operations in Central Visayas.

During a courtesy call by key industry stakeholders, including LPGMA Party-list Representative Arnel Ty, the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industry Association (LPGIA), and other industry players such as Philcan Refilling, Tripler, and the Association of LPG Canisters, BGen. Maranan reaffirmed the PNP’s commitment to intensifying enforcement against unauthorized LPG refilling, illegal trading, and other unsafe practices that pose serious risks to public safety.

“The PNP will not tolerate illegal LPG operations that endanger lives and businesses. We will strengthen our enforcement efforts and work closely with stakeholders to ensure that violators are identified and held accountable,” BGen. Maranan stated.

 

Newly Appointed PRO7 PNP Director BGen. Redrico A. Maranan Pledges Full Support Against Illegal LPG Operations

Team for a safer, quality, consumer-friendly LPG. (L-R) Left Junji Catajoy of Tripler, Jen Bacat of Philcan Refilling, Harry Tajo , Dexter Calamba ( Petron ) and Marc Masangkay of Association of LPG Canisters , Inaki Gonzales of Botin, John Velasco Philcan Bluflame, PRO 7 Brig Gen Redrico A. Maranan and Cong Arnel Ty of LPGMA Partylist

Rep. Arnel Ty, a strong advocate for consumer safety and the rights of legitimate LPG businesses and the principal author of Republic Act 11592 or the LPG Law, welcomed PRO7’s renewed focus on enforcement. “This partnership is crucial in protecting the public from unsafe LPG practices and ensuring fair competition in the industry. We fully support the PNP’s intensified campaign against illegal operations,” he said.

Industry stakeholders, including LPGIA, Philcan Refilling, Tripler, and the Association of LPG Canisters, also expressed their appreciation for PRO7’s proactive stance. They emphasized the need for stricter enforcement, enhanced monitoring, and stronger collaboration between law enforcement and industry players to combat illicit LPG activities effectively.

In the said courtesy call, LPGMA Partylist Congressman Ty was joined by Junji Catajoy of Tripler, Jen  Bacat of Philcan Refilling, Harry Tajo , Dexter Calamba ( Petron ), Marc Masangkay of Association of LPG Canisters ,  Inaki Gonzales of Botin, John Velasco Philcan Bluflame.

Illegal LPG operations remain a significant concern, leading to safety hazards such as fires, explosions, and environmental risks. The meeting underscored the importance of coordinated efforts between law enforcement, industry leaders, and policymakers to ensure consumer protection and industry compliance with safety regulations.

The PNP urges the public to report any suspected illegal LPG activities to the authorities to help ensure the safety of communities and businesses.

ADVT.

Read More
What's Up!

SM maintains confidence in the country’s growth trajectory
What's Up!

Newly Appointed PRO7 PNP Director BGen. Redrico A. Maranan pledges full support against illegal LPG operations
Health and Wellness What's Up!

Vivid Skin Cebu unveils a new era of beauty and skincare

By:
Latest Stories
Most Read
No tags found for this post.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.