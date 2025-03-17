Newly Appointed PRO7 PNP Director BGen. Redrico A. Maranan pledges full support against illegal LPG operations

Cebu City – March 10, 2025 – Brigadier General Redrico A. Maranan, the newly appointed director of the Police Regional Office 7 (PRO7), has pledged his full support in the fight against illegal liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) operations in Central Visayas.

During a courtesy call by key industry stakeholders, including LPGMA Party-list Representative Arnel Ty, the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industry Association (LPGIA), and other industry players such as Philcan Refilling, Tripler, and the Association of LPG Canisters, BGen. Maranan reaffirmed the PNP’s commitment to intensifying enforcement against unauthorized LPG refilling, illegal trading, and other unsafe practices that pose serious risks to public safety.

“The PNP will not tolerate illegal LPG operations that endanger lives and businesses. We will strengthen our enforcement efforts and work closely with stakeholders to ensure that violators are identified and held accountable,” BGen. Maranan stated.

Rep. Arnel Ty, a strong advocate for consumer safety and the rights of legitimate LPG businesses and the principal author of Republic Act 11592 or the LPG Law, welcomed PRO7’s renewed focus on enforcement. “This partnership is crucial in protecting the public from unsafe LPG practices and ensuring fair competition in the industry. We fully support the PNP’s intensified campaign against illegal operations,” he said.

Industry stakeholders, including LPGIA, Philcan Refilling, Tripler, and the Association of LPG Canisters, also expressed their appreciation for PRO7’s proactive stance. They emphasized the need for stricter enforcement, enhanced monitoring, and stronger collaboration between law enforcement and industry players to combat illicit LPG activities effectively.

In the said courtesy call, LPGMA Partylist Congressman Ty was joined by Junji Catajoy of Tripler, Jen Bacat of Philcan Refilling, Harry Tajo , Dexter Calamba ( Petron ), Marc Masangkay of Association of LPG Canisters , Inaki Gonzales of Botin, John Velasco Philcan Bluflame.

Illegal LPG operations remain a significant concern, leading to safety hazards such as fires, explosions, and environmental risks. The meeting underscored the importance of coordinated efforts between law enforcement, industry leaders, and policymakers to ensure consumer protection and industry compliance with safety regulations.

The PNP urges the public to report any suspected illegal LPG activities to the authorities to help ensure the safety of communities and businesses.

