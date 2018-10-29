Public advised to visit loved ones in cemeteries during daytime
The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) advised people who wish to visit their deceased loved ones in huge cemeteries to do so during daylight.
Personnel from the CCDRRMO, City Health, and Department of Social Welfare and Services inspected Carreta and Calamba Public Cemeteries, two of the city’s largest cemeteries, today.
CCDRRMO operations officer Harold Alcontin said they are ensuring that the cemeteries are free from any hazardous materials such as sharp objects.
“We advised them to come early, possibly by morning, because daylight will allow them to see their children and belongings. One of our problem during Kalag-kalag is that some parents either report missing children or belongings at night,” Alcontin explained.
Over 200 personnel from CCDRRMO will be deployed in all public cemeteries in the city to provide assistance from today until November 3.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.