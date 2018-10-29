Public advised to visit loved ones in cemeteries during daytime

The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) advised people who wish to visit their deceased loved ones in huge cemeteries to do so during daylight.

Personnel from the CCDRRMO, City Health, and Department of Social Welfare and Services inspected Carreta and Calamba Public Cemeteries, two of the city’s largest cemeteries, today.

CCDRRMO operations officer Harold Alcontin said they are ensuring that the cemeteries are free from any hazardous materials such as sharp objects.

“We advised them to come early, possibly by morning, because daylight will allow them to see their children and belongings. One of our problem during Kalag-kalag is that some parents either report missing children or belongings at night,” Alcontin explained.

Over 200 personnel from CCDRRMO will be deployed in all public cemeteries in the city to provide assistance from today until November 3.