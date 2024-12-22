PCG: Almost 39,000 passengers crowd PH ports on Dec. 22

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has so far monitored almost 39,000 inbound and outbound passengers in ports nationwide on Sunday, December 22.

In a report, the PCG said 20,470 were outbound passengers and 18,516 were inbound.

Moreover, the agency deployed 2,871 frontline personnel in 16 Coast Guard Districts. They inspected 115 vessels and 45 motorbancas.

The inspection aligned with the agency’s preparation for the influx of port passengers and imposed heightened alert to its districts, stations, and sub-stations from December 20 to January 3.

Aside from this, the Philippine National Police deployed 47,000 personnel nationwide to ensure public safety during the Christmas season.

