Sinas said PRO-7 ready for any inquiry into Cebu’s killings
By Nestle L. Semilla |October 29,2018 - 02:46 PM
We’re always ready.
This was the response of Chief Supt. Debold Sinas on Senator Grace Poe’s plan to file a resolution for the Senate to conduct an inquiry into the killings in Cebu.
Sinas said they can answer whatever questions since they are not hiding anything.
He said they will just wait for a formal invite from the Senate.
