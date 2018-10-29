Scavenger attempts to swim from Cebu to Bohol to visit departed parents

CEBU CITY–Ceferino Angco, 47, wanted to visit the graves of his family and relatives in Carmen town, Bohol during All Saints’ Day but did not have money for a boat fare.

Determined to go home, Ceferino decided to swim his way home late Saturday night. But he was unable to go far.

Members of the Bantay Dagat Commission saw Angco hanging on to a floating styrofoam around 8 a.m. on Sunday and fished him out of the waters off Talisay City.

Working as a scavenger in Cebu, Angco said he could not afford to buy a ticket for a boat ride to Bohol.

So he decided to swim and cross the Cebu Strait, which separates Cebu and Bohol islands.

A fast craft from Pier 1 in Cebu City to Tagbilaran City in Bohol would cost at least P500 and would take at least two hours of travel. A fast craft from Pier 3 in Cebu City to Tubigon town in Bohol would cost about P250 and would take an hour and a half.

“Mauwaw man ko mangayog pamplite gyud (I am embarrassed to ask money for fare),” said Angco.

So he started swimming from the vicinity of Malacañang sa Sugbo in Cebu City around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Just a few meters after, fatigue stated to set in. Angco then hanged on to a floating piece of styrofoam to stay afloat.

He was in the waters off Talisay for nine hours until he was rescued around 8 a.m. on Sunday when Felix Angco and other members of the Bantay Dagat fished him out.

Felix, who is not related to the scavenger, said Angco looked exhausted from paddling his styrofoam.

He said they brought the scavenger to the Bantay Dagat Office in Barangay Cansojong, Talisay where he spent the night.

“Ingon siya mas maayo kuno nga molangoy nalang siya ug dili mubuhat ug dautan, kay kung naay makakita niya, naay makakaluoy niya (He said it was better that he would just swim to [Bohol] than commit a crime because someone might see him and take pity on him),” said Felix.

And indeed, someone took pity on the scavenger.

Talisay City Councilor Antonio Bacaltos Jr. bought him a boat ticket so he could go home to Bohol.

Angco rode a fast craft that left Cebu port at 1:30 p.m. on Monday. He was finally going home. ###