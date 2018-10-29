Mandaue City gov’t reviews all city-owned properties which were put into lease

The Mandaue City Legal Office is conducting a review of all the city-owned properties which have been put into a lease.

Vice Mayor Carlo Fortuna said they want to know all lease transactions entered into by the city government and avoid another anomalous transaction like how former city officials sold a lot in Barangay Looc in 2015 at least P50 per sq meter.

Fortuna said they are open to recovering the city-owned property.

He said they also needed more spaces for their government offices and their housing projects.