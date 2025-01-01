LIST: Sinulog Festival 2025 Contingents

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The streets of Cebu City will, once again, burst in colors and festivities as the city is set to celebrate the Sinulog Festival 2025.

For next year’s iteration, at least 43 contingents, including guest performers, will join and compete in one of the country’s grandest and largest festivals, the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) announced.

Of this number, 11 are out-of-town, 18 from Cebu City, 11 from Cebu province. The remaining three are guest contingents, which meant they won’t be joining the competition in the Grand Ritual Showdown and Street Parade.

Bacolod City’s MASSKARA Festival is among the guest performers for Sinulog Festival 2025, SFI added.

Below is the complete list of contingents for Sinulog Festival 2025.

OUT-OF-TOWN

City of Kidapawan Performing Arts Guild City of Kidapawan Province of Cotabato Antipolo Maytime Festival Bukluran Dance Troupe Bais City Festival of Harvests Negros Oriental James L. Chiongbian National Trade School Performing Arts Guild Sarangani Province Tribu Kamanting Performing Arts Guild Barug Dinagat Foundation, Dinagat Islands Baile Filipina Dance Guild Inc. Dipolog City Kabilin Mindanaw Province of Davao Occidental Zamboanga Hermosa Festival Tabaco College – Albay Bakhaw Performing Arts Guild nan Del Carmen, Siargao Dumaguete City Sandurot Festival

CEBU CITY / BARANGAYS / SCHOOLS

Barangay Kamagayan Landonian Tribe Asian College of Technology – International Educational FoundatioN Banauan Cultural Group Aktibong Binaliwhanon Banay San Nicolasnon Abellana National School Lun-as Cultural Dance Troupe Barrio Basak Pardo Barangay Zapatera Inayawan Talents Guild Maampoong Baniladnon Hugpong Day Asanon Lambo Mabolo Hugpong Mananayaw ng Bayan – University of the Philippines Lumad Basakanon Hugpong Masidlakon Home of Siomai Festival Banay Labangon Bag_Ong Tribu: Kasambagan

CEBU PROVINCE

City of Talisay Malipayong Alegrianhon City of Mandaue Tribu Masadyaon – Toledo City Lapu-Lapu City Tribu Malipayon Consolacion Pundok sa Nagkahiusang Liloanon One Enchanting Camotes Sinulog sa Carmen Carcar City Danao City

GUEST PERFORMERS:

MASSKARA Festival – Bacolod City Cebu City Government Cebu ProvIncIal Government

