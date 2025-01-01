LIST: Sinulog Festival 2025 Contingents

cdn mobile

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital Senior Multimedia Reporter | January 01,2025 - 07:00 AM

LOOK: Performers of Barangay Mabolo entertain the crowd with their over-the-top facial expressions during their street dance performance in the Sinulog 2024 Grand Parade on Sunday, January 21, 2024. | CDN Digital Photo by Christian Dave Cuizon

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The streets of Cebu City will, once again, burst in colors and festivities as the city is set to celebrate the Sinulog Festival 2025.

For next year’s iteration, at least 43 contingents, including guest performers, will join and compete in one of the country’s grandest and largest festivals, the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) announced.

Of this number, 11 are out-of-town, 18 from Cebu City, 11 from Cebu province. The remaining three are guest contingents, which meant they won’t be joining the competition in the Grand Ritual Showdown and Street Parade.

Bacolod City’s MASSKARA Festival is among the guest performers for Sinulog Festival 2025, SFI added.

Below is the complete list of contingents for Sinulog Festival 2025.

OUT-OF-TOWN

  1. City of Kidapawan Performing Arts Guild City of Kidapawan Province of Cotabato
  2. Antipolo Maytime Festival Bukluran Dance Troupe
  3. Bais City Festival of Harvests Negros Oriental
  4. James L. Chiongbian National Trade School Performing Arts Guild Sarangani Province
  5. Tribu Kamanting Performing Arts Guild Barug Dinagat Foundation, Dinagat Islands
  6. Baile Filipina Dance Guild Inc. Dipolog City
  7. Kabilin Mindanaw Province of Davao Occidental
  8. Zamboanga Hermosa Festival
  9. Tabaco College – Albay
  10. Bakhaw Performing Arts Guild nan Del Carmen, Siargao
  11. Dumaguete City Sandurot Festival

CEBU CITY / BARANGAYS / SCHOOLS

  1. Barangay Kamagayan Landonian Tribe
  2. Asian College of Technology – International Educational FoundatioN
  3. Banauan Cultural Group
  4. Aktibong Binaliwhanon
  5. Banay San Nicolasnon
  6. Abellana National School
  7. Lun-as Cultural Dance Troupe
  8. Barrio Basak Pardo
  9. Barangay Zapatera
  10. Inayawan Talents Guild
  11. Maampoong Baniladnon
  12. Hugpong Day Asanon
  13. Lambo Mabolo
  14. Hugpong Mananayaw ng Bayan – University of the Philippines
  15. Lumad Basakanon
  16. Hugpong Masidlakon Home of Siomai Festival
  17. Banay Labangon
  18. Bag_Ong Tribu: Kasambagan

CEBU PROVINCE

  1. City of Talisay
  2. Malipayong Alegrianhon
  3. City of Mandaue
  4. Tribu Masadyaon – Toledo City
  5. Lapu-Lapu City
  6. Tribu Malipayon Consolacion
  7. Pundok sa Nagkahiusang Liloanon
  8. One Enchanting Camotes
  9. Sinulog sa Carmen
  10. Carcar City
  11. Danao City

GUEST PERFORMERS:

  1. MASSKARA Festival – Bacolod City
  2. Cebu City Government
  3. Cebu ProvIncIal Government
Read Next

