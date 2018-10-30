Celebrity tribute pours in for Rico J. Puno

By Inquirer.net |October 30,2018 - 08:39 AM

Celebrities and prominent figures paid tribute to OPM legend Rico J. Puno, who died Tuesday morning at the age of 65.

Rico J’s prolific singing career spanned for more than four decades and included hit songs like “Kapalaran,” “Buhat,” “Macho Gwapito,” “Lupa,” “Damdamin”, and “May Bukas Pa.” He was known not just for his musical talent, but also for being a pioneer-promoter of original Filipino music.

Within minutes after news of his death, tributes to the OPM legend started pouring in from local celebrities. Among those who shared their grief were Lea Salonga, Zsa Zsa Padilla, and Dolly Anne Carvajal.

Salonga said Rico J’s “distinctive voice that lent itself to so much of the music of my childhood will not be forgotten.”

Padilla, meanwhile, said she was shocked to hear about Rico J’s sudden passing. She added that “we will always remember your beautiful songs and your unique way of interpreting them.”

Other celebrities also took to social media their condolences to the family of the veteran singer.

 

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.