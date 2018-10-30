Celebrity tribute pours in for Rico J. Puno

Celebrities and prominent figures paid tribute to OPM legend Rico J. Puno, who died Tuesday morning at the age of 65.

Rico J’s prolific singing career spanned for more than four decades and included hit songs like “Kapalaran,” “Buhat,” “Macho Gwapito,” “Lupa,” “Damdamin”, and “May Bukas Pa.” He was known not just for his musical talent, but also for being a pioneer-promoter of original Filipino music.

Within minutes after news of his death, tributes to the OPM legend started pouring in from local celebrities. Among those who shared their grief were Lea Salonga, Zsa Zsa Padilla, and Dolly Anne Carvajal.

Salonga said Rico J’s “distinctive voice that lent itself to so much of the music of my childhood will not be forgotten.”

Rest In Peace, Rico J. Puno. Your distinctive voice that lent itself to so much of the music of my childhood will not be forgotten. To Tito Rico’s family, my deepest condolences. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) October 29, 2018

Just found out that OPM Legend Rico J Puno passed away today. However, there isn’t that much chatter on the web about it. I just hope it’s not true. I hope he’s still alive and well. — Paco Arespacochaga (@arespacochaga) October 29, 2018

Padilla, meanwhile, said she was shocked to hear about Rico J’s sudden passing. She added that “we will always remember your beautiful songs and your unique way of interpreting them.”

Other celebrities also took to social media their condolences to the family of the veteran singer.

R.I.P. Rico Puno. 🙏Shocked to hear about your sudden passing. We will always remember your beautiful songs and your unique way of interpreting them. — zsa zsa padilla (@zsazsapadilla) October 29, 2018

Condolence to my friend, Rox @roxpuno🙏❤️ His dad/OPM icon, Rico J.Puno passed away. I fondly remember Rico J singing at our family parties because he was my… https://t.co/6i66ZmVuxI — Dolly Anne Carvajal (@dollyannec) October 29, 2018

R.I.P Rico J Puno.

A kind and humble man. You will always be rememberd for the great music you blessed us with. If it wasn’t for your song “May Bukas Pa” I would not be where I am today.

Love and Prayers to family and friends 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/KJBbCm11qp — BAILEY MAY (@BaileyMayNU) October 29, 2018