Woman shot dead in front of Banilad home

A resident of Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City was shot dead in front of her home by an unidentified assailant before 9 am Tuesday, Mandaue City police said.

The 33-year-old victim was identified as Lovely Regenio, a resident of Sitio Lower Sampaguita in Barangay Banilad. SPO3 Dexter Martin of the Mandaue City police said Regenio was rushed to the Mandaue City Hospital but failed to make it.

Regenio sustained gunshot wounds in the head and body. Martin said Regino sat in front of her yard when the unidentified assailant shot her several times.

Regenio was a native of Quezon province and a former cashier at a Small Time Lottery (STL) outlet in Banilad. Martin said the victim’s neighbors told them she had no known enemies.