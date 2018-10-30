Norwegian nabbed after he was caught with ‘shabu’ in Fuente

A Norwegian national was arrested on Tuesday evening after he was caught with two packets of suspected shabu while he was strolling along Juana Osmena St. in Barangay Capitol Site, Cebu City.

Kenneth Olsen, 37, of Mikkelmyra, Norway, was apprehended when a bystander informed a police officer patrolling the area that he saw something fell off the pocket of the foreigner, which he believed to be illegal drugs, said SPO1 Carlos Balasoto of the Fuente Police Station in an interview on Tuesday.

Confiscated from the possession of Olsen were two packets of suspected shabu and a lighter.

Olsen told police that he was a tourist and was in the area looking for souvenirs.

Balasoto, however, said that Olsen, who appeared to be drunk, was believed to be looking for a pipe so that he could use the suspected shabu.

When asked where he got the suspected shabu, Olsen allegedly told police that he only asked a habal-habal driver (motorcycle-for-hire driver), whom he allegedly befriended, to buy the illegal drugs for him.

Balasoto said that they also checked where the Norwegian was staying and found out that he had allegedly left the hotel where he was staying without paying the hotel.

The police officer said that a hotel staff told them that the Norwegian checked in at the hotel last Friday and that he left without checking out and paying the hotel.

Olsen was detained at the Fuente Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.