PDEA-7 implements strict measures at airport

PDEA agents have inspected baggage at the Mactan Cebu International Airport as passengers trooped to the airport for the observance of All Saints and Souls Days.

Mary Ann Dimabayao, public information officer of MCIAA, said the airport police also conduct roving around the two terminals to secure the safety and security of passengers for their Oplan Byaheng Ayos.

Dimabayao said they are making sure there will be no contraband, particularly illegal drugs, that will enter Cebu.