City Hall tells court UHRI is capable of implementing Kawit project

The Cebu City Government has assured the court that Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc. (UHRI) has the technical and financial capacity to undertake a P18-billion project.

This was the city’s reply to the case filed by Busay Barangay Councilor Amilo Lopez questioning UHRI’s capability to enter into a joint-venture agreement with the city on the development of the Kawit Island property.

Lawyers representing the city government claimed that officers running UHRI are the same officers from the Gokongwei Group of Companies, and that they have complied with the laws governing the project implementation.