Bigger crowd expected at Calamba Cemetery

Around 7,000 individuals visited the Calamba Cemetery as of 12 noon, Thursday (November 1).

Chief Insp. Allan Rosario of the San Nicolas police station said that they expect a bigger crowd in the afternoon.

The Calamba Cemetery has around 15,000 graves.

In Mandaue City, Senior Supt. Julian Entoma, director of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said that police visibility helped deter the occurrence of crimes in the area.

He said a total of 221 personnel were deployed to secure cemeteries and the north bus terminal.