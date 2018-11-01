CSBT: Commissioned buses by LGUs helped stranded passengers

The Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) management claimed that they have maintained a normal operation amid the influx of passengers on Thursday (November 1).

Jonathan Tumulak, the terminal manager, said that the commissioned buses from the local government units (LGUs) have helped in transporting stranded passengers at the terminal.

Tumulak also said that Bato-Barili and Oslob trips remain to have the longest lines, with more than 200 people waiting for the buses.