Investigation on Malubog killing moves as evidence surfaces

The Cebu City Police said they have additional evidence that will help on their investigation of the Malubog killing that claimed five lives.

The incident occurred on the TransCentral Highway in the mountain village of Malubog, Cebu City, at around 3 a.m. on October 4.

According to Senior Supt. Royina Garma, the director of the Cebu City Police Office said they have identified the type of firearms that were recovered at the crime scene.

However, Garma said that they have yet to determine its owners.

Garma added that the Firearms and Explosives Division (FED) are now trying to determine the owners of the firearms.

In a separate interview, Chief Supt. Debold Sinas said that one of the five victims in the incident was found positive of gunpowder residue, as reported by the Regional Crime Laboratory.