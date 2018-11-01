Flight from Cebu reaches CDO after change of aircraft

Following the earlier technical issue which required the aircraft to return to Cebu, Cebgo Flight DG 6717 has arrived at Cagayan de Oro City at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday (November 1) after a change of aircraft.

Johnny Yap, Cebu Pacific area manager-outstations, told Cebu Daily News that the passengers completed boarding procedures a few minutes past 1 p.m. on Thursday. They started boarding at around 12:50 p.m.

As of 1:51 p.m, the new aircraft had already departed MCIA.

There were a total of 72 passengers on the affected flight.

On Thursday morning, the flight bound for Cagayan de Oro had to return to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) after a technical problem was detected on the aircraft.

The flight landed safely again at the MCIA at 11:06 a.m.

The passengers had to wait for almost two hours at the MCIA before boarding their new aircraft. Cebu Pacific said they served refreshments to the waiting passengers.

As of now, Yap said they have yet to determine the exact technical problem with the original aircraft.