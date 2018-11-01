Observance of ‘kalag-kalag’ orderly, peaceful

No major incidents occured during the observance of All Saints’ Day yesterday, in Cebu City, Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City.

“Generally peaceful naman walang insidente o nangyari na kailangan tinutukan o binigyan pansin,” said Cebu City Police Director, Senior Supt. Royina Garma.

(It was generally peaceful. There were no incidents that needed our attention)

However, nine persons were arrested at Pier 3 for conning passengers to buy boat tickets Garma said that the evening of Oct 31 the Waterfront Police Station apprehended nine people who fooled and sold higher prices of boat tickets.

“May modus o fixers. Parang sinasabi nila sa mga pasahero na puno na yung barko kaya they presented to buy the tickets for these passengers but for a higher price,” said Garma.

(There was a modus or fixers. They told passengers that the vessels are already full and persuaded them to buy tickets which are higher than the original price)

But overall, Garma said that the celebration yesterday was orderly and peaceful.

She said that there were no petty crimes recorded in all of the 11 stations of Cebu City yesterday.

Policemen were also deployed to the Doña Pepang cemetery where the Osmeña mausoleum is located, even if fewer visitors were expected to come.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña and his family went to visit the graves of his parents, Sergio Osmeña Jr. and Lourdes Osmeña.

At the Cebu Memorial Park, there were fewer people as well compared to last year.

SPO2 Nestor Daclison of the Mabolo Police Station 4 in Barangay Mabolo, who was assigned at the Cempark, said there were lesser people at the cemetery compared to last year.

“Di paman kaayo ni daghan ug tao, ari ni sila sa mga walay init,” said Daclison.

As of 2 p.m. the graves of many notable Cebuano figures remained silent.

Former Cebu City Mayor Don Vicente Rama’s mausoleum was locked from morning til afternoon with none of the Rama family spotted there.

Other notable politicians buried in Cempark include former Senator Vicente Sotto, and most recently former Cebu Provincial Governor Vicente “Titing” Dela Serna.

Actress Kim Chiu was however spotted visiting her mother’s grave. Garma said that they estimated the crowd yesterday in cemeteries to reach more than 20,000 individuals.

“But dadami pa ito ngayong gabi (last night),” said Garma.

The biggest crowd was seen at the Calamba Cemetery, the biggest public cemetery in Cebu City, with an estimated 10,000 people as of 5 p.m.

About 10,000 individuals visited the Calamba Cemetery as of 5 p.m. of November 1.

Chief Insp. Allan Rosario of the San Nicolas Police Station said that they expected a bigger crowd last night.

Lapu-Lapu City

In Lapu-Lapu City, at least three persons collapsed inside the Humay-Humay Public Cemetery because of the heat.

Lapu-Lapu City Health Officer, Dr. Agnes Cecille Realiza said that those who collapsed were given first aid, and are now feeling better.

The Safety Tactical Operation Center (STOC) of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) also recorded around 8,800 individuals who visited the four cemeteries in the mainland and in Olango Island.

Cemeteries located in Lapu-Lapu City include Humay-humay PublicCemetery, Municipal Cemetery, Mactan Island Memorial Garden, and a public cemetery in Olango Island.

PO3 Junyl Peñaflorida of the STOC also said they confiscated bladed items such as knives and scissors, and alcoholic beverages from different individuals who visited the Mactan Island Memorial Garden in Barangay Marigondon.

But overall, Sr.Supt Limuel Obon said the observance of All Saints’ Day in Lapu-Lapu City was orderly and peaceful.

He said that more than 200 police personnel were deployed in the four cemeteries, excluding force multipliers and members of the Philippine Navy and Philippine Air Force (PAF).

Mandaue City

Meanwhile Mandaue City Police Director, Senior Supt. Julian Entomasaid they were no crimes reported as of 6 p.m. Thursday, which he said was due to increased police visibility especially in the cemeteries.

“No untoward incident ang atong na record. Ingon ana kanindot ang atong pagselebrar sa kalag kalag,” said Entoma in a phone interview.

Entoma said they deployed at least 221 personnel in the nine cemeteries of Mandaue City and at the bus terminal.

“Kon mahimo, inig human og dagkot, halad sa buwak ug pangadye, moulina sa ilang tagsa tagsa ka panimalay,” said Entoma.