Man arrested for drug possession at police checkpoint

By Benjie B. Talisic | November 02,2018 - 11:26 AM

A man was arrested for possession of suspected shabu at a checkpoint conducted by the Fuente police station along Don Mariano Cui Street, Barangay Capitol Site, Cebu City on Friday (November 2).

Arrested was Dixon Donque, 28, and a resident of Barangay Tejero, Cebu City.

A small sachet of suspected shabu was seized from his possession.

Police found the illegal drug when the suspect was asked to show his driver’s license.