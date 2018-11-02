Man arrested for drug possession at police checkpoint
A man was arrested for possession of suspected shabu at a checkpoint conducted by the Fuente police station along Don Mariano Cui Street, Barangay Capitol Site, Cebu City on Friday (November 2).
Arrested was Dixon Donque, 28, and a resident of Barangay Tejero, Cebu City.
A small sachet of suspected shabu was seized from his possession.
Police found the illegal drug when the suspect was asked to show his driver’s license.
