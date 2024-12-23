San Francisco rolls out Pinoy Christmas-themed cable car

SAN FRANCISCO – The Filipino Christmas-themed cable car is once again spreading holiday cheer while showcasing Filipino culture in San Francisco.

For the second year in a row, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) has partnered with the Filipino American Arts Exposition (FAAE) in transforming the cable car into an enchanting Pinoy Christmas spectacle.

Late last month, volunteers from the FAAE decorated Cable Car No. 17 with Christmas wreaths, garland, mini Filipino Christmas lanterns and #LoveThePhilippines ornaments – made of capiz shells and abaca – from the Philippine Department of Tourism Office in San Francisco.

The historic Cable Car No. 17, built in 1887, has been dedicated to the late Filipino American cable car driver Reynaldo Morante, who was struck by a suspected drunken motorcyclist in 2016.

Adding to the festive charm of the Filipino Christmas lanterns displayed at the Parol Lantern Festival in San Francisco, the cable car will be spreading the holiday spirit until the first week of January 2025, enchanting passengers along the Powell/Market Street-Fisherman’s Wharf route

Other tourist attractions along this route include Union Square, Chinatown, Lombard Street and North Beach.

The Filipino Christmas-themed cable car project was launched last year in commemoration of the SFMTA’s 150th anniversary.

