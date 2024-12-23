DOH: Seniors medicine discount won’t need purchase booklet

MANILA, Philippines — A senior citizen no longer needs to show a purchase booklet to avail of the mandated discount for their medicines.

This is because Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa has signed DOH Administrative Order No. 2024-0017, removing the purchase booklet as part of the requirements to avail of such a discount.

“I am also a senior citizen. I know it is hard to always bring a purchase booklet with you,” the Department of Health (DOH) chief said in a statement Monday.

“Seniors need the discount on their medicines, and we must make it easy for them to get that,” Herbosa also said. “We at the DOH give this gift of convenience and more affordable medicines to all of our senior citizens. Merry Christmas, po!”

Earlier this year, House lawmakers such as ACT-CIS Rep. Erwin Tulfo called for the elimination of purchase booklets as a requirement for seniors to get medicine discounts. He said that a senior citizen’s identification card should be enough to claim their law-provided exemptions.

The Drugstores Association of the Philippines, however, argued that requiring seniors to show their purchase booklets is necessary as it is useful in ensuring compliance with prescribed medications. The group said it likewise helps prevent abuses of senior citizens’ perks.

