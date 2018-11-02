More people flock at Calamba Cemetery at All Souls’ Day
By Nestle L. Semilla |November 02,2018 - 01:21 PM
Around 8,000 individuals visited the Calamba Cemetery as of noontime on Friday (November 2).
Chief Insp. Allan Rosario, chief of the San Nicolas police station said that more people have visited the cemetery on All Souls’ Day.
Police authorities observed smaller crowds in other cemeteries in the city.
