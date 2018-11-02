Dumpit’s ex-wife: ‘Tell the truth behind cop’s killing’

The family of SPO1 Adonis Dumpit is thankful for the prayers and visits offered by friends to the tomb of the late policeman despite allegations that he was drug protector in Bohol.

A number of random friends visited the policeman’s grave on November 1 and 2 to remember their ‘old friend.’

Josephine, Dumpit’s ex-wife, called on the friends of the late policeman to pray that justice be given to him soon.

Josephine said she prays that the conscience of those who were involved in the operation that killed Dumpit will prompt them to tell the truth behind his death.

She said that they will never buy the allegations that the policeman was killed in an entrapment operation and that he was a high-level drug protector.

Josephine visited Dumpit’s grave last night.