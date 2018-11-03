CCTO apprehends fewer vehicles during All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days
Fewer vehicles were apprehended by the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) during the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.
CCTO head Francisco Ouano said they only issued citation tickets to four motorcycles and 10 four-wheeled vehicles during the two holidays.
He added that the traffic situation near the cemeteries was generally smooth.
