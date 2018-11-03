MCIAA receives ISO certification
The Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority has received the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 certification.
The seal of business excellence demonstrates “the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements,” according to the ISO website.
Mary Ann Dimabayao, public information officer of MCIAA, said they expect the internal processes to be more efficient.
