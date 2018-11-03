House damaged in San Nicholas fire
A two-story house was burned in a fire that hit Sitio Kalubihan, Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City on November 3, Saturday afternoon.
The fire alarm was received at 3:30 pm and was placed under control at 4:16 pm.
According to SFO1 Maurice Oporto, faulty wiring may have caused the fire.
The house was owned by a certain Billy Gulangayan Sr., who was not around when the fire started, said Oporto.
Damage was pegged at P200,000.
No injuries were reported during the fire.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.