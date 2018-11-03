House damaged in San Nicholas fire

A two-story house was burned in a fire that hit Sitio Kalubihan, Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City on November 3, Saturday afternoon.

The fire alarm was received at 3:30 pm and was placed under control at 4:16 pm.

According to SFO1 Maurice Oporto, faulty wiring may have caused the fire.

The house was owned by a certain Billy Gulangayan Sr., who was not around when the fire started, said Oporto.

Damage was pegged at P200,000.

No injuries were reported during the fire.