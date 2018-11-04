Fewer people in CSBT as holiday break ends
Those who left Cebu during the holiday break are back.
But Cebu South Bus Terminal manager Joy Tumulak said the terminal is not as crowded as it was last week since travelers would immediately leave after they disembark from their buses.
Tumulak said around 300,000 people have entered the terminal during the holiday break.
The crowd was bigger in comparison with that of last year because of the longer holiday break.
