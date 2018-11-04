Man arrested in Tejero buy-bust operation

A 30-year-old man was arrested during the conduct of a buy-bust operation by the Waterfront police station in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City at past 10 p.m. on Saturday (November 3).

Arrested was Retchie Jarabejo,30, and a resident of Sitio Tariman of the same barangay. He is facing at least four different cases, including illegal possession of firearms.

Police seized two grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value to P23,000 from the suspect’s possession.