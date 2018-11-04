Oplan Huli-day nets 85 wanted persons

AT LEAST 80 wanted persons were arrested in Cebu Province during the holidays with the province police conducting simultaneous operations which they called “Oplan Huli-day” from Nov. 1 to 3.

Supt. Janette Rafter, the spokesperson of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), said that all cities and towns in the province participated in the operation where they arrested 85 wanted individuals.

“These persons are wanted under our 8 focus crimes. So we served them their warrants,” said Rafter in Cebuano.

Rafter said that warrants were served against persons considered by the provincial police as wanted and most wanted persons.

Rafter said that of the 85, seven of them were considered as most wanted persons while the remaining 78 persons were wanted persons in the province.

She said that the arrested persons were facing cases such as physical injuries, attempted murder, and robbery among others.

Rafter said that they purposely conducted the operation and served search and arrest warrants during the celebration of All Souls’ and Saints’ days since these would be the days that they would usually resurface from where they were hiding to join in the celebration of the holidays.

“Usually man gud mouli ni sila (these suspects) sa ilahang tagsa-tagsa ka probinsiya. So grab ta sa chance nga makit-an nato sila,” said Rafter.

(Usually these suspects also celebrate and go to their respective provinces. So we grabbed the chance that we will be able to find them).