Body in fridge probe: Cops nab suspect in Badian

THE arrest of one of the three suspects in last week’s killing of 69-year-old Victoria Po Loa will help shed light on how and why she was murdered.

Supt. Marlu Conag, Talisay City Police chief, said in a phone interview on Sunday that the arrest of Jay-r Banilad in Badian town in southern Cebu could help them get the answer to several questions on the death of Loa.

Conag said that Banilad, who was one of three primary suspects in the murder, was arrested during a hot-pursuit operation of joint police teams of Talisay City, Badian and Moalboal towns and the Provincial Mobile Force Company.

He was arrested nearly 20 hours after the body of Loa was found inside a refrigerator in an abandoned gasoline refilling station owned by the victim on Nov. 2.

Conag said that a .45 caliber pistol was also confiscated from the suspect, which would be subjected to a ballistic test to find out if it had been used in a crime.

Conag, however, refused to provide more details on the arrest of Banilad as they were still conducting a hot-pursuit operation against the the other two suspects — Johnny Duarme and Jeffrey Duarme.

Loa was found inside a refrigerator in a warehouse on November 3 when her nephews and nieces sought the help of the police to open the warehouse after they noticed a smell coming from the area.

Loa was reported missing by the family on Nov. 1.

Police said that they were looking at robbery as the motive in the killing since an open safe was found near the spot where the victim’s body was found.

Police said the safe was forcibly opened with most of its contents missing.