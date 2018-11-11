Parkmall turns 10, celebrates with partners and mall guests

The Cebuano homegrown mall celebrated its 10th anniversary with two grand events for its partners and guests.

On October 18, the mall’s anniversary day, Parkmall welcomed its partners to a night of thanksgiving at Bai Hotel. The opening number showcased Parkmall’s identity of being proudly Made in Cebu through a short AVP and a dance performance by Cebuano talents. Guests were graced with a live performance by award-winning Cebuana singer, Anna Fegi, who belted out to a medley of Bisaya hits HaHAHAsula, Atik Ra and Duyog, and the Cebuano classic Usahay.

Parkmall honored its tenant partners and management staff of 10 years with special awards which were personally given by the mall owners and top management to show their deep gratitude.

Another event highlight was the presentation of Parkmall’s new TVC called Misfits which featured character animations in different shapes, sizes, ages and personalities and from different walks of life, all welcome in Parkmall which is now better than it was in the years past.

Capping off the night was a dance performance to Parkmall’s new jingle called Better together with the mall’s tree mascot.

On October 20, Parkmall treated its mall guests to a birthday blowout with free ice cream and exciting prizes. Topping off the festivity was the release of hundreds of balloons with surprises for the mall guests.

Parkmall was the first commercial establishment to invest in the Mandaue North Reclamation Area, which was then deemed to be unfeasible for business growth. Now, the area is home to several establishments including hospitals, schools and hotels, and is treated as Mandaue’s central business district.