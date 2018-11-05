Nalzaro seeks inhibition of all Cebu City prosecutors

Tri-media personality Bobby Nalzaro has requested the entire Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office to inhibit themselves from handling the libel case filed against him by Miguel Osmeña.

Nalzaro said it is better for the prosecutor’s office to forward it to another office to avoid doubts on whatever resolution they have.

Nalzaro said Cebu City prosecutors are receiving a monthly stipend from the city government and it would be inappropriate for them to resolve a case filed by the mayor’s son.