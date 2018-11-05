Capitol ready to answer plaint over Naga landslide

We will answer it.

The Cebu provincial government said they will address the concerns raised by victims of the massive landslide in Naga City.

Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale said it the victims have every right to sue who they think should be held responsible for the tragedy.

But she said the Capitol has nothing to be afraid of since it has not done anything wrong that contributed to the landslide.

The Capitol is among the parties impleaded in the complaint to be filed by the landslide victims.