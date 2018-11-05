Capitol distributes 23 police cars to provincial police
The Cebu provincial government on Monday turned over 23 police cars to the provincial police.
Twenty of the vehicles will be distributed to the police units of twenty municipalities of the province while three units will be utilized by the provincial police.
Gov. Hilario Davide III said the donations will help police offices in improving their services to ensure peace and order in Cebu.
