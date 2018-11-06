Third suspect in Filipino-Chinese killing surrenders

The third suspect in the killing of a Filipino-Chinese businesswoman in Talisay City has surrendered to the Badian police at around 9:30 a.m. today (November 6).

Johny Banilad Duerme, 28, was identified as the prime suspect and the mastermind in the killing of Victoria Po Loa whose body was found crammed inside a refrigerator kept inside an abandoned warehouse on November 3 or two days after she went missing.

A press release from the Badian Police Station said that Johny is now under the custody of the Badian Police Station. He will soon be turned over to the Talisay Police Station for the filing of the murder charge against him and his two younger brothers.

Johny was arrested by the police while in hiding in his residence in Barangay Tigbao, Badian town on Tuesday morning.

His arrest came after police also took custody of his two younger brothers Francisco, 27, and Jeffrey, 22.

Fracisco’s arrest on Sunday prompted Jeffrey to also surrender to the police a few hours after.

The two then convinced Johny to also surrender.

According to the Badian Police Station press release that the three brothers killed Po after she reportedly refused to give the password of the vault where she kept her money.

Johny has worked as a liquor mixer for Po’s store for 15 years while Jeffrey and Fracisco worked for 11 and 8 years respectively.