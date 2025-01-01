New Year’s Day stabbing kills 2 in Toledo City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two cousins shared liquor to welcome the new year.

But Lino, 50, and Berto, 45, ended up stabbing each other after one of them mentioned of a previous quarrel that they’ve had which started an argument that turned bloody on New Year’s Day, according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilfredo Alarcon Jr., chief of Toledo City Police Station.

Lino’s brother, Andy, intervened and ended up killing their cousin Berto.

The stabbing incidents happened in Sitio Puro, Brgy. Lower Awihao in Toledo City at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

All of the three men were from Sitio Puro, Alarcon said.

The police chief said that Lino and Berto shared liquor on New Year’s Eve, but they later on argued over a past disagreement.

Alarcon said that Lino brought out the kitchen knife that he was carrying with him and tried to stabbed Berto. However, Berto managed to grab the knife and stabbed Lino several times which caused his immediate death.

The commotion caught the attention of Andy, came to Lino’s rescue. Andy, who was nearby, grabbed the knife from Berto and stabbed him several times.

Berto also died from multiple stab wounds on his body.

Toledo City police are currently preparing for the filing of a homicide charge against Andy, whom they arrested in his residence on Wednesday morning.

