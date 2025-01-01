PBA star among many who extended help to NegOr busker

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Wrongly accused and beaten up an elderly busker from Bais, Negros Oriental is getting sympathies from netizens after his unfortunate experience last December 29.

Nicholas Bais, 69, from sitio Payaga, barangay Dansulan, Bais City, went viral after his incident of abuse was posted online.

Bais who was just busking around town was accused by a group of men of theft and was then assaulted with his own guitar. The NegOr busker sustained injuries to the face and was brought to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Left in distraught and disbelief of the story, people from their community made moves to help Bais.

Ines Marie Sibala Adalid, a public school teacher in their area is one of the many people who rallied to raise funds for the hapless NegOr busker.

Ines then uploaded a short clip of another person who extended help to Bais.

This was Calvin John Oftana, a Negros Oriental native and a player of the TNT Tropang Giga.

According to Ines, Oftana showed up in the office of the CDRRMO where Bais was staying as of the moment.

He brought with him bags filled with grocery items and talked with Bais asking him about what happened.

“Daghan ta mo tabang, unya gi ingnan nako’g dili ko mo dawat og kwarta gikan sa inyoha, sila dapat mo diritso sa imoha,” Oftana said in the video.

As of writing, Ines and the other people who chipped in to help the NegOr busker have already collected enough funds for more grocery items for Bais, and even took him out to eat at a fast food chain to make him feel a little more special after his ordeal.

“Dako2x mi nalikom for him but for now mao sa amo nahatag tungod sa ka apiki sa panahon wala mi ka kompra para groceries and other needs ni Tatay. But we will go there sa ilahon basin Sabado puhon. We will also give him Guitars coming from different individuals,” said Ines.

This heartfelt act of kindness serves as a powerful reminder of how compassion can turn tragedy into hope.

As we welcome a new year, let Tatay Bais’ story inspire us to carry the spirit of generosity into the new year.

Small gestures of help, like those shown by Ines, Calvin, and the community, towards the old NegOr busker can create ripples of positivity that uplift lives.