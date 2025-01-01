‘Goodbye Philippines’ kills 10-year-old boy in Talisay, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An illegal firecracker called ‘Goodbye Philippines’ was blamed for the death of a 10-year-old boy in Talisay City while six others suffered injuries, still due to firecrackers, during the New Year’s revelry here on Wednesday, January 1.

The incident occurred in Purok Camunggay, Barangay Candulawan, around 1 a.m.

Responders from the Talisay City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) rushed to the scene after reports of a firecracker explosion that left multiple people injured.

Joel Sisa, operations head of Talisay City’s CDRRMO, confirmed that four victims were hit by debris, including tiles and rocks displaced by the blast.

Unfortunately, a 10-year-old boy, who was a resident of the area, died instantly when sharp debris pierced his chest, fatally injuring his heart.

According to Candulawan Barangay Captain Josefina Concial, the victims—aged 8, two 10-year-olds, and a 16-year-old—were watching a 20-year-old man set off “Goodbye Philippines” firecrackers moments before the disaster.

While two of the firecrackers exploded as intended, one malfunctioned and failed to ignite properly.

The victims reportedly took the faulty firecracker home, where the 16-year-old attempted to tinker with it.

He poured out its gunpowder and covered it with broken tiles and rocks before the group used a large rock to strike it.

The resulting explosion was so powerful that it caused the ground to tremble, according to Concial.

Moments later, a scream broke the night’s silence and concerned residents went to the area to see the 10-year-old victim lying lifeless, and the others severely injured.

They were rushed to Cebu South Medical Center.

The 16-year-old sustained injuries to his testicle; one of the 10-year-olds suffered a knee wound; and the 8-year-old sustained injuries to his eye, buttocks, and other parts of his body.

Barangay officials identified the firecracker as the illegal “Goodbye Philippines” after the victims showed them a sample.

Concial confirmed that authorities are now pursuing the 20-year-old man who allegedly fled the scene following the explosion.

Lapu-Lapu City

Meanwhile, in Lapu-Lapu City, the government has already recorded three individuals who got injured also due to firecracker-related incidents.

A 45-year-old man, believed to be intoxicated, lit a firecracker but failed to release it, resulting in a severe hand injury.

Firecrackers also injured another young woman on her foot and a child on his cheek.

Additionally, Mayor Junard ‘Ahong’ Chan confirmed that a shooting happened involving two men in the egg section of the city’s public market on Wednesday morning.

The two men were reportedly approached by an unidentified suspect who shot them.

Meanwhile, an e-bike driver got beaten ang stabbed by angry revelers when he attempted to stop them from lighting up their firecrackers.

One of the suspects has been identified and is currently being followed up by the Lapu-Lapu City Police, Chan added. / mme

