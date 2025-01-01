Cebu City resolution seeks ban on barangay vehicles for politics

CEBU CITY, Philippines –A new resolution from the Cebu City Council aims to ensure that government resources, especially barangay vehicles, are not exploited for political campaigns.

Public officials, particularly those seeking reelection in the upcoming elections, are also being urged to uphold ethical governance standards as the election season draws near.

Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon penned the resolution highlighting the need to protect the integrity of public service by prohibiting the use of barangay buses and other government vehicles for political purposes.

The measure seeks to prevent the misuse of public resources for personal or political gain while emphasizing their rightful purpose of serving the community.

“Barangay buses and other barangay vehicles are public resources meant to serve the community for official and public purposes, such as transport for health services, educational programs, and emergency responses,” the resolution states.

Gealon stated in the resolution the constitutional mandate of promoting peace and order, and the general welfare of the public. Section 5, Article II of the 1987 Philippine Constitution declares that all citizens are to enjoy the blessings of democracy through the maintenance of public order and the proper use of government property.

Republic Act No. 6713, also known as the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, explicitly prohibits the misuse or misappropriation of government resources for personal gain, further strengthening the legal foundation of the resolution,

Section 4 of the law requires public officials to adhere to ethical standards, ensuring that government property is used exclusively for public purposes.

Violations of these provisions could have serious consequences, especially during election periods.

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) has strict regulations against the use of public funds or resources for political campaigns, as outlined in the Omnibus Election Code.

Any candidate or official found guilty of utilizing barangay vehicles or other government assets for campaigning may face administrative and criminal penalties, including disqualification from holding public office.

“As the basic political unit, the barangay serves as the primary planning and implementing unit of government policies and activities in the community. Its resources must never be used for activities unrelated to public service,” the resolution further states.

The resolution directs the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) to disseminate advisories to all barangays in Cebu City, emphasizing that barangay vehicles must always serve public purposes. It also authorizes the Sanggunian Secretariat to furnish copies of the resolution for implementation and guidance.

This move comes amid growing concerns over the potential exploitation of government resources during the election period. Transparency advocates lauded the resolution as a necessary step to uphold good governance and protect public trust.

