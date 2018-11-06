Tumulak wants Sinulog Parade routes cleared

Organizers of the Sinulog 2019 Festival are now busy plotting out measures to ensure that the parade routes and streets that will be used in the weeklong festivities will be cleared of any obstructions.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, over-all chairperson of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI), passed several resolutions on Tuesday that seek to clear the Sinulog routes for a smoother celebration of Cebu’s grandest festival.

All were approved in an omnibus motion.

This included prohibiting establishments from holding street parties and events within a 300-meter radius along the Sinulog Parade route while requesting these establishments to make their comfort rooms “available for a minimal fee.”

“It was observed, that the portable toilets (Portalets) provided by the City Government which are stationed in the designated parade routes are not enough to cater and gratify to the personal needs of the public or spectators,” Tumulak said in his resolution.

Another resolution seeks to declare as “No Parking Zones” areas within 10 meters away from the perimeter fence of Basilica del Sto. Niño, particularly along Osmeña Boulevard, D. Jakosalem Street, and P. Burgos Street during Sinulog week which runs from January 10 to 19, 2019.

The “No Parking Zone” is designed to clear the premises of the Sto. Niño Church for the devotees of the Holy Child.

SFI also requested the help of the city government, through the Department of Welfare and Urban Poor (DWUP) and the Office of the City Markets, to regulate vendors selling goods near Sinulog Parade routes.

They were also instructed to identify areas where vendors may be allowed to sell.

“Street traders will be removed if they sell outside the designated areas identified by the City Government. Ambulant vendors are only allowed to sell until the end of the revelry and to leave the area spic-and-span,” the resolution stated.

Meanwhile, the council also allowed SFI to use Plaza Independencia for free as venue for Sinulog-related events starting December 1, 2018 to January 20, 2019.