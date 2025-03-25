Toledo-Xignex Trojans mark 5th year in PCAP with dominant victory

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of the country’s top professional chess teams, the Toledo-Xignex Trojans, is celebrating its fifth year in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) with gratitude and optimism.

The Trojans kicked off their campaign in PCAP’s All-Filipino Conference, which began last weekend, by asserting their dominance with a commanding 20-1 victory over the ACAPI Misamis Occidental/TFCC LP Bamboo Knights.

This impressive win marked the debut of new faces added to strengthen their roster.

Trojans’ co-owner and lawyer, Jeah Gacang, expressed excitement about the team’s bolstered lineup, led by the inclusion of Grandmaster (GM) Mark Paragua and other key additions such as International Master (IM) Joel Banawa, FM Carlos Garma, AFM Melizah Ruth Carreon, NM Rhenzi Kyle Sevillano, and FM Ellan Asuela, among others.

“As PCAP Season 5 begins, we at Toledo-Xignex Trojans can’t help but look back with gratitude on this incredible journey—five years of believing in PCAP’s mission of keeping chess exciting, professional, and inspiring,” said Gacang.

“It’s a privilege to compete alongside elite players, now made even stronger with the addition of GM Mark Paragua, along with our credible and hardworking team who have remained committed through the seasons.”

She also acknowledged her fellow co-owner, John Signe, for his unwavering support, along with the team’s pillars—co-founders FIDE Arbiter (FA) Felix Poloyapoy Jr., Arena International Master (AIM) Bonn Rainauld Tibod, and Arena Grandmaster (AGM) Rafael Legaspi—for their continued dedication.

Gacang highlighted PCAP’s impact not just on their team but also in inspiring young chess talents in Toledo City.

“What makes this journey truly special is seeing how PCAP inspires—especially back home in Toledo City. From competing in Batang Pinoy and the National Age Group to winning gold on the international stage at the ASEAN Age Group,” she said, proudly mentioning the rise of two young standouts from their program, Apple Rubin and Reduard Contaoi.

“It’s been a while since Toledo made it to Palaro, and seeing our homegrown talents reach this stage means so much more. Truly, PCAP inspires dreams and opens doors we never imagined. Here’s to another exciting season—stronger, prouder, and ready for what’s next,” she added.

The Trojans came tantalizingly close to clinching the prestigious PCAP Wesley So Cup last December but settled for runner-up honors after a tough loss to the Manila Indios Bravos.

Despite falling short, they etched their name in PCAP history by becoming the only team to finish the elimination round undefeated, racking up an impressive 22 consecutive wins.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP